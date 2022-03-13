Arrest made in case of man found shot dead in Inman Park near Beltline

Atlanta police have made one arrest in the killing of a 60-year-old man in Inman Park near the Atlanta Beltline last month, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Officers found Thomas Arnold in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home, around 7:45 a.m. Feb. 26, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He had been shot at least once, police said.
Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s homicide unit commander, told Channel 2 that 28-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested over the weekend at a hotel near the airport and that Williams is one of three men seen in the area on surveillance footage just moments before the shooting.
Investigators are still looking for the two other men seen in the footage released by police Friday.
“You can run, but you cannot hide,” Woolfolk said of the suspects. “We do have a very elite team that’s looking for you along with our federal partners. We ask that you go ahead and turn yourself in and do the right thing.”
Woolfolk told the news station that investigators have also recovered electronic items that they are processing as evidence.
Williams is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to online jail records.
Last week, Atlanta police announced an increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case — from $10,000 to $35,000.
Arnold was an active member of the Inman Park community and would frequently walk around the neighborhood where he lived for the past 20 years, family and friends told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His family called his death a “profound loss” and asked the public to help the investigation in any way possible.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
