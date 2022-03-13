Arrest made in case of man found shot dead in Inman Park near Beltline

Woolfolk told the news station that investigators have also recovered electronic items that they are processing as evidence.

Williams is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to online jail records.

Last week, Atlanta police announced an increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case — from $10,000 to $35,000.

Arnold was an active member of the Inman Park community and would frequently walk around the neighborhood where he lived for the past 20 years, family and friends told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His family called his death a “profound loss” and asked the public to help the investigation in any way possible.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.