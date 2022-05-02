ajc logo
Body of 65-year-old woman found behind Moe’s Southwest Grill in Griffin

The woman's body was found behind a Moe’s Southwest Grill in Griffin.

Crime & Public Safety
1 hour ago

The body of a 65-year-old woman was found Sunday evening behind a Moe’s Southwest Grill in Griffin, but authorities have not shared how she died or how long her body had been there.

The woman, identified as Linda Watson, was found around 7 p.m. behind the restaurant at the intersection of Ga. 92 and U.S. 41, Griffin police spokeswoman Laurie Littlejohn said in a news release. Police still did not know Watson’s cause of death as of Monday afternoon, but they are investigating the circumstances that led to her body being discovered in the area, Littlejohn said.

The Moe’s is in a building at the Griffin Crossroads development, which is also home to a Walmart and multiple strip malls featuring restaurants and retail stores. The back of the Moe’s location faces Ga. 92, though the building sits down an embankment below the road’s level and is obscured by landscaping.

