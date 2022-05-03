ajc logo
Body of 28-year-old fisherman found in Lake Lanier

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man after his body was discovered near the MAA Lake Lanier apartment complex off Dawsonville Highway.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The body of a man who investigators believe was fishing on the bank of Lake Lanier was found Monday by two people walking near an apartment complex, officials said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 28-year-old Bradley Howell Taylor after his body was discovered around 7:45 p.m. near the MAA Lake Lanier apartment complex off Dawsonville Highway, spokesperson B.J. Williams said in a news release. Two people were walking on a trail near Kensington Alley when they spotted Taylor’s body in the water and called 911.

Investigators believe Taylor was fishing on the bank of the lake when he somehow slipped into the water, Williams said. His fishing equipment was found at the scene.

Williams said investigators did not believe the death was suspicious, but no cause was immediately clear. Taylor’s body has been sent for autopsy as the investigation continues.

