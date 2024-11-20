Body found after fire under DeKalb bridge that caused I-85 crashes, police say

A body was discovered Tuesday evening after a fire under a DeKalb County bridge that also led to several collisions on I-85 North, police said.

Officers were called to the northbound lanes near the Northcrest Road bridge, just outside I-285, around 9:30 p.m. regarding multiple crashes. Authorities said none of the wrecks resulted in major injuries.

The investigation revealed that the collisions “appear to have been caused by a fire that was started under the bridge,” police said.