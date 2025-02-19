Boating couple may have been headed to restaurant on Lake Oconee, sheriff says

“A family member of Mr. Jones told me that (Jones) had been looking for a waterfront restaurant,” Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday.

If that was indeed the couple’s plan, the two would have made the return trip to their hotel in the dark. Their boat had no working lights, according to investigators. The sun had not yet set when their empty vessel was first spotted.

Jones, a science teacher and track coach at the Westminster Schools, and Wilson met as undergraduate students at Clark Atlanta University. They later reconnected, and Wilson had shared on social media that she had found love, according to her friend, Natasha Harrison. The two women met about 10 years ago through their church choir.

Wilson was a math instructor at Spelman College. The two had planned to marry March 14. Instead, Wilson’s funeral is planned for Thursday in Atlanta.

On the morning of Feb. 8, Jones drove from Cobb County to Hogansville to pick up his fishing boat at 11:27 a.m., according to information obtained by investigators through cameras. Sills said from there, Jones stopped at a Burger King in Palmetto before driving to Lake Oconee, arriving at 3:37 p.m.

It appeared the couple had planned a boat outing to celebrate Jones turning 50. A cookie with icing was found inside the watercraft, according to investigators.

When Wilson was found in the water, she was still holding her cellphone, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials told Sills. She was wearing a fanny pack that contained her ID, some cash and a credit card, investigators said.

Jones’ phone, which investigators said last pinged in the area at 5:06 p.m., has not been located. But a pair of Nike tennis shoes that belonged to him were found in the water, not far from where Wilson was located. Jones’ brown, trifold wallet with his driver’s license inside was onboard the empty vessel, along with a key card to their room at The Lodge at Lake Oconee, Sills said.

Life jackets were found on the boat.

The GBI conducted an autopsy on Wilson, though the findings have not been released. The information Sills received was enough to launch a death investigation rather than calling it “a simple drowning,” he has said.

The medical examiner found air in Wilson’s lungs, Sills said. But even that clue has raised additional questions.

”In my consultation with the medical examiner … they do know that there was some air and some water in her lungs, and I can only presume that that was enough to give enough buoyancy to keep (Wilson’s) body from going to the bottom,” Sills said.

Despite an extensive search by officials and volunteers, there have been no signs of Jones.

Helicopters from the DNR and the Georgia State Patrol conducted flyovers Tuesday. Divers were also on hand, but due to the treacherous underwater environment, they were not expected to go into the lake unless search teams found something of urgent interest.

Wardens continued to use sonar, remotely operated vehicles and K-9s in the search, the DNR said Tuesday. The state patrol dive team was also at the lake. The United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization that provides disaster relief and help during emergencies, also joined the search Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s family will gather with friends to say goodbye at her funeral Thursday. The service will be held at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member, according to her obituary. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Wilson was remembered for her dedication to her students along with her passion for adventure.

“Her hobbies included skydiving, flying airplanes, reading, dining, hosting game nights with friends, attending every New Edition concert she could, rooting for the Atlanta Braves, and traveling the world, reflecting her adventurous spirit and love for learning,” her obituary states.

The Joycelyn Wilson Memorial Scholarship has been established in her honor at Clark Atlanta.