BioLab launches community website, says it ‘deeply regrets’ impact of fire

About 17,000 people in Conyers were temporarily evacuated and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the entire county. Residents have since returned home, but advised to stay inside if they experience symptoms such as eye and airway irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness and headaches. County leaders have also advised residents to shelter in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the weekend, ending at 7 a.m. Monday.

Cleanup continued through the week at the site, and air quality monitoring and water testing was ongoing, according to state and local officials.

“The response is being led by the Unified Command, under the direction of the Rockdale County Fire Chief, and comprising local, state, and federal officials and BioLab senior leaders — along with the technical specialists we have deployed,” BioLab posted online. “We are all working diligently to make progress onsite. You have our commitment that we will support our community and make this right.”

BioLab also said it has made donations to both Rockdale Emergency Fund and United Way to support efforts to assist residents. The company is also offering debris cleanup to residents who may have waste moved by windy conditions.

UPDATE: (10/5/2024): Looking for debris pickup information? Biolab has launched a community website to provide community... Posted by Rockdale County Government on Saturday, October 5, 2024

Earlier this week, Georgia Department of Public Health epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek said “a few hundred” patients have gone into emergency rooms and clinics complaining of symptoms associated with an exposure to the BioLab smoke. “What we are seeing so far is really kind of mild effects,” Drenzek said. “Very, very few people have had to be admitted (to a hospital) or have had any severe outcomes.”

Rockdale plans to open government facilities on Monday. The county’s school system will move to virtual learning through Wednesday.