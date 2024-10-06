Crime & Public Safety

BioLab launches community website, says it ‘deeply regrets’ impact of fire

This aerial view, taken on the side of I-20, shows smoke traveling west from the Biolab facility in Conyers on Thursday. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

This aerial view, taken on the side of I-20, shows smoke traveling west from the Biolab facility in Conyers on Thursday. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

BioLab said this weekend the company regrets the impact of a fire at a Rockdale County warehouse and has launched an website to keep the community informed.

“At BioLab, we take our role in the Conyers community very seriously, and we deeply regret the impact of the fire at our warehouse,” a message posted on the new website states. “Our priority is remediating this situation with the health and safety of the community top of mind.”

Last weekend’s fire at the Old Covington Highway plant sent a huge wall of smoke into the sky. After the fire was extinguished, the smoke continued to rise due to the pool chemicals produced at the plant reacting with water used to contain the blaze. And that meant hazy skies and the smell of chlorine lingered for several days in southeastern metro Atlanta.

About 17,000 people in Conyers were temporarily evacuated and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the entire county. Residents have since returned home, but advised to stay inside if they experience symptoms such as eye and airway irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness and headaches. County leaders have also advised residents to shelter in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the weekend, ending at 7 a.m. Monday.

ExploreBioLab has close ties with Rockdale, received incentives for expansion

Cleanup continued through the week at the site, and air quality monitoring and water testing was ongoing, according to state and local officials.

“The response is being led by the Unified Command, under the direction of the Rockdale County Fire Chief, and comprising local, state, and federal officials and BioLab senior leaders — along with the technical specialists we have deployed,” BioLab posted online. “We are all working diligently to make progress onsite. You have our commitment that we will support our community and make this right.”

BioLab also said it has made donations to both Rockdale Emergency Fund and United Way to support efforts to assist residents. The company is also offering debris cleanup to residents who may have waste moved by windy conditions.

UPDATE: (10/5/2024): Looking for debris pickup information? Biolab has launched a community website to provide community...

Posted by Rockdale County Government on Saturday, October 5, 2024

Earlier this week, Georgia Department of Public Health epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek said “a few hundred” patients have gone into emergency rooms and clinics complaining of symptoms associated with an exposure to the BioLab smoke. “What we are seeing so far is really kind of mild effects,” Drenzek said. “Very, very few people have had to be admitted (to a hospital) or have had any severe outcomes.”

Rockdale plans to open government facilities on Monday. The county’s school system will move to virtual learning through Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Conyers chemical plant fire: Georgia Poison Control gets over 300 symptom calls
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter order extended through weekend
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A chemical cloud moving around Atlanta's suburbs prompts a new shelter-in-place alert
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Mixed messages mount in aftermath of fire at Conyers chemical plant
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect at large after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta1h ago
Fulton inmate held at Cobb jail strangled, cellmate charged, sheriff says
Man killed in ‘domestic’ shooting involving 16-year-old in South Fulton, police say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship