Chlorine product maker BioLab has history of fires and chemical leaks

“Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety, and our teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” BioLab said in a written statement. “We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible.”

BioLab is part of Lawrenceville-based KIK Consumer Products, which has brands including Comet, Greased Lightning and Spic and Span. KIK acquired BioLab in 2013 to expand its pool and spa treatment business. BioLab has operated in Conyers since 1973 and incidents at the facility date back decades.

In September 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I-20 was closed for more than six hours as a chlorine vapor cloud rose from the BioLab facility in Conyers due to a chemical reaction. Nearby businesses evacuated and residents were encouraged to shelter in place. Firefighters responded and the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board deployed a team to investigate the incident. A spokesman for the company said at the time it was caused by water exposure inside the facility.

In 2016, the Rockdale County fire department responded to a chemical decomposition incident of a swimming pool chemical giving off smoke at the BioLab facility, according to a Georgia Environmental Protection Division complaint report.

In 2004, a fire broke out at a BioLab warehouse at the facility in Conyers that contained about 12.5 million pounds of pool chemicals and oxidizers, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate. People sought shelter in at House Elementary and Heritage High School, according to an EPA pollution report.

To fight the fire, an environmental contractor rented excavators and knocked down one of the walls of a warehouse to flood the area with water. Georgia EPD investigated problems with water runoff, which caused a “sizable fish kill” in VFW Lake two days after the fire. Georgia EPD worked with BioLab on restoration.

“The effect of the plume was felt more than 50 miles away,” EPA said on its website.

BioLab did not have immediate comments in response to questions Monday on its past incidents.

A BioLab facility in Westlake, Louisiana, has also had numerous problems.

After Hurricane Laura hit the area in August 2020, a major fire at BioLab’s Louisiana facility caused a release of chlorine gas and caused significant damage to the facility.

The CSB said in a press release on its investigation of that 2020 incident in Louisiana that the facility manufactures pool and spa chemicals containing trichloroisocyanuric acid, which when it “comes into contact with small amounts of water and does not dissolve, it can undergo a chemical reaction that generates heat, causing the decomposition of TCCA, which produces toxic chlorine gas.”

The 2020 fire in Louisiana led to supply chain shortages affecting the pool and spa industry into 2021 and 2022, according to Pool Magazine.

BioLab celebrated a “grand reopening” of its Lake Charles facility in Westlake, Louisiana in November 2022.

“We are delighted to reopen our BioLab facility in time to support the 2023 pool season and to meet our promise to the Lake Charles community to rebuild,” said Michael Sload, CEO of KIK Consumer Products, in a written statement. “We look forward to furthering our more than 40-year history in Lake Charles for years to come, bringing products to millions of American families that help keep their spas and swimming pools safe and clean.”

The BioLab’s then-plant manager at the Westlake facility, Don Brunette, said in a statement on the 2022 reopening: “We are pleased to be welcoming our team back to our newly rebuilt facility, which is one of the most advanced trichlor production facilities in the world and even stronger and safer than before.”

In March 2023, a chlorine leak at the same Louisiana facility caused a cloud over the city of Westlake for hours, according to reports.

And in July 2024, a fire at the Westlake facility caused the closure of a portion of I-10 and a shelter in place order, according to news reports.

The CSB in its 2023 report on the 2020 Louisiana BioLab fire identified several safety issues, including a need to prepare for extreme weather, a delay in the company’s response, a need for automatic extinguishing systems and lack of regulation of the chemical under EPA’s risk management rule.