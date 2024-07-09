Beltline stabbing suspect had been inmate at Atlanta facility since May

An inmate was able to walk out one of the 16 emergency exits of a northeast Atlanta corrections facility more than a week before allegedly killing a man Friday evening on the Beltline, officials said.
William Tyler Coleman, 27, was housed at the Atlanta Transitional Center on Ponce de Leon Avenue when he absconded June 22, according to a superintendent at the facility. Coleman arrived there in May and was in phase one of the work release program at the center, which is not secured by fencing.
Those housed at the limited security center, which is in a nearly 100-year-old apartment building, normally have about 12 to 15 months remaining on their sentences. They are vetted and have to show good behavior before they get there and start finding a job to integrate back into society. After being there a month, residents enter phase two, which means they can actively look for employment and sign off to head to a job while being housed there.
Officials at the facility refrained from using the term inmate or escape, preferring instead to say residents or absconded. Security includes between four to eight corrections officers and five official headcounts each day. On June 22, officers did an official headcount but came up one short.
“TCs are in place to assist offenders with returning to society. More than 95% of offenders will eventually return, and by staying in a TC prior to release, they work outside the facility in real-world jobs in the local communities each day and learn how to readjust,” Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson Joan Heath told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Unfortunately, some individuals make a decision not to return to the facility from their jobs or otherwise leave the facility.”
After walking out, Atlanta police said Coleman eventually made his way Friday night to the 200 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive, about three miles from the center. He’s accused of stabbing a man several times in the neck, rib and back on the Beltline’s northeast trail, according to an arrest warrant.
No one was provoked at the “onset of the attack” and Coleman made “deliberate efforts to cause” the man’s death, the warrant stated. The victim has not been identified and was listed as John Doe in the warrant.
Coleman is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, officials said. He was held without bond in Fulton County and later transferred to the custody of the GDOC.
