Beltline stabbing suspect had been inmate at Atlanta facility since May

Officials at the facility refrained from using the term inmate or escape, preferring instead to say residents or absconded. Security includes between four to eight corrections officers and five official headcounts each day. On June 22, officers did an official headcount but came up one short.

“TCs are in place to assist offenders with returning to society. More than 95% of offenders will eventually return, and by staying in a TC prior to release, they work outside the facility in real-world jobs in the local communities each day and learn how to readjust,” Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson Joan Heath told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Unfortunately, some individuals make a decision not to return to the facility from their jobs or otherwise leave the facility.”

After walking out, Atlanta police said Coleman eventually made his way Friday night to the 200 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive, about three miles from the center. He’s accused of stabbing a man several times in the neck, rib and back on the Beltline’s northeast trail, according to an arrest warrant.

No one was provoked at the “onset of the attack” and Coleman made “deliberate efforts to cause” the man’s death, the warrant stated. The victim has not been identified and was listed as John Doe in the warrant.

Coleman is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, officials said. He was held without bond in Fulton County and later transferred to the custody of the GDOC.

