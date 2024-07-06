Breaking: Biden remains defiant against calls to step aside in prime-time interview
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Man stabbed to death near Beltline in NE Atlanta

The incident happened near the Beltline and Montgomery Ferry Drive in northeast Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The incident happened near the Beltline and Montgomery Ferry Drive in northeast Atlanta, police said.
By
8 minutes ago

A man was found fatally stabbed Friday near the Beltline in northeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive, off Monroe Drive, regarding the stabbing. The area is near the Ansley Golf Club and the BeltLine’s northeast trail, just south of I-85.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was located with an apparent stab wound, authorities confirmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released on the incident or a suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Biden remains defiant against calls to step aside in prime-time interview36m ago

Credit: The Washington Post

ELECTION 2024
Sen. Warner works to gather Democratic senators to ask Biden to exit race
2h ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

OPINION
MURPHY: Without reelection looming, Warnock dives into the grind of lawmaking

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The day the heat stopped a road race famous for its heat and humidity

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The day the heat stopped a road race famous for its heat and humidity

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

ELECTION 2024
Voters across Georgia weigh in: Should President Biden stay atop Democratic ticket?
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Autopsy reveals 15-year-old Dunwoody student died from fentanyl overdose
2h ago
Missing teen’s body recovered by divers near Tybee Island
Woman found dead in NW Atlanta on 4th of July
Featured

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to give extended interview to ABC News on Friday: How to watch
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
15 things to do this weekend: Light show, fireworks, Clydesdales and more