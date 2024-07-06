BREAKING | Man stabbed to death near Beltline in NE Atlanta

A man was found fatally stabbed Friday near the Beltline in northeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Montgomery Ferry Drive, off Monroe Drive, regarding the stabbing. The area is near the Ansley Golf Club and the BeltLine’s northeast trail, just south of I-85.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was located with an apparent stab wound, authorities confirmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.