Back to school safety: Pass a Georgia school bus, pay a tougher fine

The death of an 8-year-old girl in February sparked the steeper penalties. Adalynn “Addy” Pierce was hit and killed by a car Feb. 1 as she crossed the road to her school bus in Henry County. The bus was stopped near a private driveway with its lights flashing and both stop signs deployed when a driver failed to stop and hit the child as she crossed the road, a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson previously said.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 409 in April to create “Addy’s Law” after the girl’s death.

“Ashley Pierce, the mother of Addy Pierce, passionately advocated for and was instrumental in the passage of this legislation,” Kemp’s office said in a statement.

Addy, a third grader at Rock Springs Elementary in McDonough, was a creative girl who loved to make bracelets and entertain others, according to her obituary.

Georgia law requires drivers to stop in both directions for school buses that have their red, flashing lights on and stop arm activated, except if it’s a divided highway. Drivers should proceed only when the bus resumes moving and the flashing lights are off, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge said drivers should leave additional space between their vehicle and school buses.

Explore See which new education laws are taking effect in Georgia

“Drivers who are following school buses too closely are not prepared for the frequent stops made by the school bus,” Gulledge said. “Drivers should always use extreme caution when following school buses and obey the posted speed limits in the school zones.”

Law enforcement agencies also remind drivers that many students are within walking distance of schools, and an increase in pedestrians is another reason to stay alert.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, pedestrian deaths continue to climb. In 2022, 342 walkers were killed.

“Children are not always aware of their surroundings or vehicles that may be passing by and the dangers that they pose,” Gulledge said. “Drivers should be prepared to stop when approaching children that are waiting for a school bus.”

SAFETY REMINDERS FOR DRIVERS

Yellow flashing lights mean the school bus is slowing down and about to stop.

Red flashing lights and the extended stop arm mean children are boarding or exiting the bus. Motorists must come to a complete stop a safe distance from the bus.

Children alongside the road might dart into traffic without looking. Motorists are responsible for driving slowly and yielding to crossing children.

Motorists should slow down if they see children beside the road or a bus nearby.

Allow extra time to travel during school start and end times.

Remember to use headlights if it is dark outside to ensure visibility of pedestrians.

Source: Metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies