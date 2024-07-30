Education

A new school year starts in July for some metro Atlanta students

First grader Anderson Kelly, 6, hugs his mother Bonnie Perdue on the first day of school at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

First grader Anderson Kelly, 6, hugs his mother Bonnie Perdue on the first day of school at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
By and
41 minutes ago

Kindergartner Lewins Walter was feeling good about starting school at Glennwood Elementary in Decatur Tuesday morning. But for his parents, it felt a little strange to take their son to school on July 30.

“I’m used to school starting like, middle of August,” said his father, Lewins Walter Sr. “This July (start) is kind of cutting our summer short but hopefully it’s for the best.”

About 20,000 metro Atlanta students who attend City Schools of Decatur and Rockdale County Public Schools began school Tuesday.

ExploreWhen do classes start in metro Atlanta's school districts?

The July 30 start date is earlier than all but a handful of Georgia’s public school districts. Students in Newton County, southeast of Atlanta, started on Monday. And a few charter schools began even earlier this month. Most of the state’s public school students go back to school later this week. A few districts begin next week.

School calendars fall under local control in Georgia. Many districts start earlier to enable all end-of-the-semester testing to finish up before children depart for the Christmas break. They also feature nine-week summers, a two-week winter break and multiple breaks throughout the year.

Students in Decatur will have a weeklong break in November for Thanksgiving and April for spring break, plus weeks off in September and February.

“We do believe in educating the whole child, and providing work-life balance for all of our staff,” said Decatur Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker.

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker greets Olivia Lewis, 6, before her first day of first grade at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, GA on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

In Rockdale, Lorraine Elementary fifth grader Dylan Pearman-Singleton had a busy summer. He read books and participated in tutoring and the Kumon math and reading programs, all in pursuit of a big goal.

”He is excited about making the honor roll this year, because he has not done that yet,” Cyndi Pearman said of her 10-year-old.

ExploreWhat changes are coming this year in metro Atlanta's schools?

While she is happy he’s returning to class, she knows she’s going to miss him, she said.

”I’m excited for him, but I’m sad for me because he is growing so fast,” she said. “Like fifth grade already. My goodness.”

While their parents reflected on how quickly time passes, students in Decatur on Tuesday scanned the crowd outside the front door for their friends. They were eager to reconnect after the summer — though some were a little sleepy.

“I’m sort of happy, sort of not” for the school year to start, said second grader Connor Loya. “I don’t like having to wake up early.”

By 8:22 a.m., students were seated in their classrooms with pencils or crayons in hand, ready to learn.

Staff writer Vanessa McCray contributed to this article.

About the Authors

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter
Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

When do classes start in metro Atlanta’s school districts?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb asks community for help deciding where students go to school
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta school board makes Bryan Johnson its new superintendent
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Test results for Georgia schools rise again in 2024, remain below pre-pandemic outcomes
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

How Georgia drama over AP African American Studies course unfolded
New Georgia Milestones scores show steady academic recovery post-COVID pandemic
2024 Georgia Milestones test results: See how your school scored
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches