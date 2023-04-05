Austell man indicted on murder charge in 2021 death of infant daughter

She was pronounced dead four days later.

Marchand told detectives that she left her two young children in the care of their father, Sherrard Brooks, and went to work around 5 p.m. Nov. 21. When she got home around 4:30 a.m. the next morning, Marchand found her daughter “having a possible seizure” in her baby swing, the warrant stated.

Sherrard Brooks did not acknowledge his daughter’s visible injuries, the investigator said in the warrant, despite medical records indicating bruising and marks on her neck that appeared “raw and new.” He told police the brain injuries were a result of an empty humidifier falling on the girl, and the marks were likely caused by a swaddle rubbing against her neck while she slept.

According to the warrant, the two marks on each side of Neveah’s neck were roughly the size of a fingertip. Medical personnel also concluded the child’s injuries were not caused by a humidifier, and were “so grave that they likely occurred in very close proximity” to where her mother found her, the investigator said.

It took several months and an autopsy for authorities to rule Neveah’s death a homicide, kicking off the police investigation in April 2022. Sherrard Brooks was arrested in January and has been jailed without bond in Cobb since then.

Brooks will be arraigned at a hearing scheduled for a later date.