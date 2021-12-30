More gunfire at Atlantic Station results in property damage, but no injuries

Just days after a large gathering of teenagers at Atlantic Station led to an officer-involved shooting, more gunfire damaged a car and an apartment complex along 17th Street, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Ellington Midtown apartment complex at 391 17th Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a car with multiple bullet holes blocking the entrance to the parking garage. They also found damage that was the result of gunfire on the wall of the building near its entrance.
No injuries were reported, police said. Authorities have not released further information about the car involved in the incident, including its owner or who may have been driving it before the shooting.
Police also have not said how the car came to be blocking the garage entrance or whether the shooting involved one person or multiple people exchanging gunfire.
It came just three days after a large gathering of mostly teens was scattered by several gunshots, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
A teen who was involved in an argument with another group of people walked away, then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots toward them, according to the GBI. The teen was shot by an off-duty Georgia State University police officer who was working in the area. The boy was stable but remained in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.
The GBI is investigating that incident.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author