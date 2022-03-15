Atlanta spa shootings: Remembering the victims a year later

The eight people killed at three spas will be honored at the events, and organizers also intend to continue the message of curbing violence against the Asian community. Six of those killed on March 16, 2021, were Asian women.

“The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” will be held Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot located at 65 MLK Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta. The Atlanta Asian Justice Rally Coalition is hosting the event, which will also be live-streamed on social media. For more information, there is an event website www.breakthesilence.day and Facebook page.