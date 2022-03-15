Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta spa shootings: Remembering the victims a year later

Families of victims killed in last year's spa shootings gathered Saturday at a Brookhaven park.

caption arrowCaption
Families of victims killed in last year's spa shootings gathered Saturday at a Brookhaven park.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Two metro Atlanta events are planned Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting spree.

The eight people killed at three spas will be honored at the events, and organizers also intend to continue the message of curbing violence against the Asian community. Six of those killed on March 16, 2021, were Asian women.

ExploreComplete coverage: Metro Atlanta spa shootings

“The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” will be held Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot located at 65 MLK Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta. The Atlanta Asian Justice Rally Coalition is hosting the event, which will also be live-streamed on social media. For more information, there is an event website www.breakthesilence.day and Facebook page.

Family members of victims and various community groups are expected to attend the event. Similar rallies are planned across the country, according to the Coalition.

Later Wednesday, The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate will host an event in Gwinnett County. The commemorative event will be held at the Korean American Center, located at 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event will be live-streamed.

On Saturday, more than 150 people gathered at Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park to remember those killed during the “horrific acts of violence” that occurred last year.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville
49m ago
Armed man arrested after SWAT standoff at Decatur apartments
9h ago
Man killed in South Fulton hit-and-run struck by multiple cars, police say
12h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top