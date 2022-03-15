Atlanta spa shootings: Remembering the victims a year later

Two metro Atlanta events are planned Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting spree.
The eight people killed at three spas will be honored at the events, and organizers also intend to continue the message of curbing violence against the Asian community. Six of those killed on March 16, 2021, were Asian women.
“The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence” will be held Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot located at 65 MLK Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta. The Atlanta Asian Justice Rally Coalition is hosting the event, which will also be live-streamed on social media. For more information, there is an event website www.breakthesilence.day and Facebook page.
Family members of victims and various community groups are expected to attend the event. Similar rallies are planned across the country, according to the Coalition.
Later Wednesday, The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate will host an event in Gwinnett County. The commemorative event will be held at the Korean American Center, located at 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event will be live-streamed.
On Saturday, more than 150 people gathered at Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park to remember those killed during the “horrific acts of violence” that occurred last year.
About the Author