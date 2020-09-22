Cobb County ‘sextortionist’ sentenced to 40 years in federal prison

Benjamin Jenkins, 25, of Mableton, was convicted in January of nine counts of producing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography. If the teenage girls didn’t cooperate with Jenkins' demands for more photos, he would publish the images or send them to the girls' family and friends, according to prosecutors.

“Jenkins exploited as many as 150 girls for his perverse satisfaction, causing unbelievable trauma to these children and their families,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in an emailed statement. “The sheer degradation and depravity that Jenkins forced his victims to endure is unimaginable. This sentence will hopefully help these courageous victims and their families heal.”