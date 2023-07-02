Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records charged with murder

52 minutes ago
Jakobe Moody, known as FN DaDealer, accused in a June shooting death

A rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records is suspected of killing a man found shot to death in a car, Atlanta police said late Saturday.

Jakobe Moody, who goes by the name FN DaDealer, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police. The 20-year-old Jonesboro man is accused in a June 5 homicide at a Mechanicsville apartment.

At 2 a.m. that morning, a 911 caller reported a person had been shot at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartments at the intersection of Wells and Humphries streets in southwest Atlanta. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Tremaine Glasper wounded inside a red sedan.

ExplorePolice: 3 suspects on the run after man shot to death in car in Mechanicsville

Several bullets had shattered the car’s windows and doors and most appeared to target the driver’s-side window. Glasper died at the scene, Atlanta police Capt. Jeff Childers said.

“Indications are at this time that two males approached this victim while he was in his car and fired multiple rounds,” Childers said.

Investigators believe two shooting suspects left the area after the shooting and a third person acted as a getaway driver. Moody’s arrest is the first one announced in the case and other suspects have not been publicly identified. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Atlanta police with the arrest.

An Atlanta native, Moody signed with YSL Records in 2020 while still in high school, according to his profile on the label’s website. His mother told Channel 2 Action News she believes his arrest is a case of mistaken identity and that her son and Glasper were friends.

“He ain’t no gang banger, " Latonya Moody said. “My son doesn’t have a record. He has a little girl and he’s focusing on his music.”

Moody remained Sunday in the Fulton County jail, where he was being held without bond.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

