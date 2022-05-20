Atlanta police, state troopers team up to chase alleged street racers in ATVs

Several ATV drivers’ wild ride came to an abrupt end over the weekend when Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol officers cracked down on a drag race near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
Auto crimes investigators from the Atlanta Police Department backed up state troopers responding to a street racing call Saturday evening, according to aerial footage of the incident released Thursday. The units arrived to find at least 10 all-terrain vehicles pulling out of a parking lot near the intersection of Northside and Martin Luther King Jr. drives.
Authorities said the ATVs began to flee as police and state troopers descended upon the scene, but the police department’s Phoenix 1 helicopter swooped in to provided overhead coverage and helped ground units keep track of the vehicles.
According to police, the lead vehicle bolted when officers tried stopping a convoy of the ATVs traveling up Northside Drive. State troopers followed that suspect while police pulled over six other vehicles and apprehended the respective drivers, department officials indicated.
According to a social media post that showed portions of the chase, the fleeing ATV led authorities on a pursuit from downtown to Forest Park. The video showed the driver speeding into oncoming traffic lanes at speeds of 70 mph, and veering onto sidewalks and open fields off-road.
Troopers finally nabbed the suspect near Southfield Parkway in Clayton County and arrested him without incident.
Police did not reveal the suspect’s name or charges in the Facebook post Thursday.
“Because of the coordination between agencies and the effective communication between air and ground units, officers were able to safely apprehend these disruptive drivers,” it stated. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to quell street racing, illegal ATV driving, and other criminal activity. Job well done to all involved.
