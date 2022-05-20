Atlanta police, state troopers team up to chase alleged street racers in ATVs

According to a social media post that showed portions of the chase, the fleeing ATV led authorities on a pursuit from downtown to Forest Park. The video showed the driver speeding into oncoming traffic lanes at speeds of 70 mph, and veering onto sidewalks and open fields off-road.

Troopers finally nabbed the suspect near Southfield Parkway in Clayton County and arrested him without incident.

Police did not reveal the suspect’s name or charges in the Facebook post Thursday.

“Because of the coordination between agencies and the effective communication between air and ground units, officers were able to safely apprehend these disruptive drivers,” it stated. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to quell street racing, illegal ATV driving, and other criminal activity. Job well done to all involved.