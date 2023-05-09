Atlanta police seek suspect in brazen road-rage assault on delivery driver

The man appeared to place his hands around the delivery driver’s throat while threatening to shoot him in the face and “choke the life” out of him, the video shows. The driver announced that he was on camera, pointing toward the lens, but the man offered some obscene ideas for both the man and his camera.

The other man, who remained outside the sedan for the entire encounter, appeared to spit toward the delivery truck before both climbed back into their vehicle and drove away.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the assault as a road rage incident, according to a post by Crime Stoppers. They are seeking to identify the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, which the victim reported had Massachusetts plates.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.