Atlanta police seek leads weeks after man found dead in SW Atlanta cemetery

Two weeks after a man was found shot to death in a southwest Atlanta church’s cemetery, police are asking for the public’s help to develop any leads in the case.

The victim was identified as Charles Johnson, 22, of DeKalb County, Atlanta police said Wednesday. His body was found in the cemetery of Mount Zion United Methodist Church the morning of July 26. Johnson had been shot multiple times, and police have not determined the circumstances around his shooting.

Police are asking the public for any information about Johnson or his homicide. Investigators released two photos of Johnson, including one dated from the evening before his body was found.

In that photo, Johnson appears to be riding a MARTA bus and is wearing a distinctive red and white knit hat along with a black and white hooded jacket.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

