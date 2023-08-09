BreakingNews
Georgia teacher pension vendor’s data hacked by Russian cybercrooks

Atlanta police seek leads weeks after man found dead in SW Atlanta cemetery

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
19 minutes ago
X

Two weeks after a man was found shot to death in a southwest Atlanta church’s cemetery, police are asking for the public’s help to develop any leads in the case.

The victim was identified as Charles Johnson, 22, of DeKalb County, Atlanta police said Wednesday. His body was found in the cemetery of Mount Zion United Methodist Church the morning of July 26. Johnson had been shot multiple times, and police have not determined the circumstances around his shooting.

ExploreMan found fatally shot in cemetery of SW Atlanta church

Police are asking the public for any information about Johnson or his homicide. Investigators released two photos of Johnson, including one dated from the evening before his body was found.

In that photo, Johnson appears to be riding a MARTA bus and is wearing a distinctive red and white knit hat along with a black and white hooded jacket.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Parents of baby decapitated during delivery sue hospital and doctor
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
3h ago

What’s new on Georgia’s college campuses for fall 2023?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale, GBI says
4m ago
Carrollton man arrested after shooting at Cook Out drive-thru in SE Atlanta
3h ago
3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
8h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top