Atlanta police remind parents, kids of city curfew during holiday week

🌙 Important Reminder from Atlanta PD: Youth Curfew Hours 🌙 In the spirit of ensuring the safety of our young residents,... Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

On Nov. 26, 2022, shots were fired not far from a busy retail and residential area. Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene, according to police. Days later Cameron Jackson, 15, died from his injuries.

The four others injured, all under the age of 18, were treated for injuries and released from the hospital, police said.

Investigators said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and from there, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where shots were fired, according to investigators.

Six suspects, all teenagers, were later charged in the incident.

Looking for a safe space for youth this holiday break? Check out our "Thanksgiving Safe Spaces Guide" for an update on the programs and rec centers that are open this week.

🔗: https://t.co/8mdSIBEs4d pic.twitter.com/s5hV0k0ZpI — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) November 20, 2023

The deadly shooting was one of dozens involving children and teenagers in recent months. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has made combatting the issue a priority with a 2023 campaign titled “Year of the Youth.”

The mayor’s office this week published a “Safe Spaces” guide that includes various spots around the cities, such as recreation centers, that will offer activities during the week.

“As we embrace the holiday season, we also encourage our youth to explore the vibrant safe spaces throughout the city,” Atlanta police said. “These spaces are designed with them in mind, providing a secure environment for enjoyment during the school break.”