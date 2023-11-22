Atlanta police remind parents, kids of city curfew during holiday week

A year after two youths were fatally shot the weekend after Thanksgiving, the Atlanta Police Department has issued a reminder of the city’s curfew. Those 18 and younger must be inside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew is from midnight to 6 a.m.
“We urge parents and guardians to be aware of these curfew hours and to know the whereabouts of their kids during this time,” the department posted on social media.
The warning comes nearly a year after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown killed two boys, ages 12 and 15, and injured others two days after Thanksgiving 2022.
On Nov. 26, 2022, shots were fired not far from a busy retail and residential area. Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene, according to police. Days later Cameron Jackson, 15, died from his injuries.
The four others injured, all under the age of 18, were treated for injuries and released from the hospital, police said.
Investigators said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and from there, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where shots were fired, according to investigators.
Six suspects, all teenagers, were later charged in the incident.
The deadly shooting was one of dozens involving children and teenagers in recent months. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has made combatting the issue a priority with a 2023 campaign titled “Year of the Youth.”
The mayor’s office this week published a “Safe Spaces” guide that includes various spots around the cities, such as recreation centers, that will offer activities during the week.
“As we embrace the holiday season, we also encourage our youth to explore the vibrant safe spaces throughout the city,” Atlanta police said. “These spaces are designed with them in mind, providing a secure environment for enjoyment during the school break.”
