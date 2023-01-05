ajc logo
X

Atlanta police release video of Christmas Eve homicide suspect, increase reward

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Atlanta police on Thursday released surveillance footage of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a northeast Atlanta gas station on Christmas Eve.

The reward was also increased to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.

Officers responded at around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 to a Chevron at 111 Boulevard, where they found the 42-year-old victim, later identified as John D. Edwards, who appeared to have been shot. The Clayton County man was given medical care, but he died at the scene, according to authorities.

The footage shows the masked suspect walking from a white sedan parked near a gas pump into the convenience store, where he talked briefly with a clerk. He was later seen gesturing to a black sedan parked in front of the store and walking to the passenger-side door, which is then opened. The footage stops at the point, and starts up again with the suspect running toward the white sedan and driving off.

He was seen in the video wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and white pants, and had a black bag across his back.

Investigators believe Edwards and the suspect may have known each other. Both appeared to have interacted at the gas station prior to the shooting, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game8h ago

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
12h ago

Credit: Gareth Patterson

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
3h ago

Credit: Gareth Patterson

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
3h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb police need help identifying suspect in gas station shooting
1h ago
Armed robber convicted by Cobb jury sentenced to 12 years in prison
2h ago
YSL trial judge to also hear motions in spa shooter death penalty case, but not until May
2h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top