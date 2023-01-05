Atlanta police release video of Christmas Eve homicide suspect, increase reward

Atlanta police on Thursday released surveillance footage of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a northeast Atlanta gas station on Christmas Eve.
The reward was also increased to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.
Officers responded at around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 to a Chevron at 111 Boulevard, where they found the 42-year-old victim, later identified as John D. Edwards, who appeared to have been shot. The Clayton County man was given medical care, but he died at the scene, according to authorities.
The footage shows the masked suspect walking from a white sedan parked near a gas pump into the convenience store, where he talked briefly with a clerk. He was later seen gesturing to a black sedan parked in front of the store and walking to the passenger-side door, which is then opened. The footage stops at the point, and starts up again with the suspect running toward the white sedan and driving off.
He was seen in the video wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and white pants, and had a black bag across his back.
Investigators believe Edwards and the suspect may have known each other. Both appeared to have interacted at the gas station prior to the shooting, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
