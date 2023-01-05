Atlanta police release video of Christmas Eve homicide suspect, increase reward

The reward was also increased to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.

Officers responded at around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 to a Chevron at 111 Boulevard, where they found the 42-year-old victim, later identified as John D. Edwards, who appeared to have been shot. The Clayton County man was given medical care, but he died at the scene, according to authorities.