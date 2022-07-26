BreakingNews
Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia
Atlanta police officer’s eye severely injured in struggle with ‘water boy’

Police said the 14-year-old was in the road attempting to sell water to passing motorists as they got off I-75.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 14-year-old allegedly hit an Atlanta police officer in the eye so hard it fractured the officer’s eye socket and caused suspected nerve damage, police said Tuesday.

The officer had been patrolling the area of 10th Street near the I-75 South exit ramp Saturday around 3:30 p.m. when he saw a boy in the road attempting to sell water to passing motorists as they got off the interstate, according to a police statement.

The teenager ran away as the officer approached. A short time later, the officer saw the boy again, this time near the Midtown MARTA station at 41 10th Street, the statement read. When the officer approached a second time, police said the boy struck the officer in the eye.

After a brief struggle, the boy was arrested and taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

The officer sustained “severe” damage to his eye, police said. He was taken to a hospital, but an update on his condition was not available.

The boy, who was not identified, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats, obstruction, pedestrian in the roadway, pedestrian soliciting business and littering.

