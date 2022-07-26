Atlanta police officer’s eye severely injured in struggle with ‘water boy’

The officer had been patrolling the area of 10th Street near the I-75 South exit ramp Saturday around 3:30 p.m. when he saw a boy in the road attempting to sell water to passing motorists as they got off the interstate, according to a police statement.

The teenager ran away as the officer approached. A short time later, the officer saw the boy again, this time near the Midtown MARTA station at 41 10th Street, the statement read. When the officer approached a second time, police said the boy struck the officer in the eye.