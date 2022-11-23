Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting

Simmonds was off-duty and not wearing his uniform when he stopped to fill up his car at a gas station on the night of Jan. 15, 2019. Griffin allegedly jumped into Simmonds’ driver seat while he was pumping gas and took off, authorities said. It’s unclear if Griffin knew he was taking a police car.

According to the GBI, Griffin began to drive off before Simmonds tried to stop him, firing multiple shots at Griffin. The car traveled a short distance before crashing into two parked vehicles, with Griffin, who was unarmed, found dead inside.

Simmonds joined the police department in April 2010. He suffered a minor injury to his foot after he was allegedly run over during the encounter. The shooting brought to light a debate over when, or even if, officers should fire at fleeing vehicles.

According to Atlanta Police Department policy, officers are prohibited from firing their weapons to stop a fleeing vehicle but includes a broad exception that allows a “reasonable and necessary” use of force.

Upon learning of the indictment in October, Griffin’s family was overjoyed. The family has long argued that Simmonds used excessive force.

“Oh, this is what I prayed for,” his mother, Gaysha Glover, told Channel 2 Action News.

Simmonds’ attorney, Jackie Patterson, said the officer was defending himself that night and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

“We are disappointed in the grand jury’s decision, but fortunately a grand jury’s decision to indict someone is not evidence of anyone’s guilt,” Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following the indictment. “This entire incident occurred as a result of my client’s decision to defend himself. He had no choice but to fire upon this young man to save his own life. He would have been killed or seriously injured otherwise.”