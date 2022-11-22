Atlanta police hope to ID person of interest in Manuel’s Tavern homicide

Phillips always wanted to help others, his wife told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the shooting.

“Dean had a heart of gold. One of the most loving men,” Sandra Phillips said. “He really loved his family. He was the best husband a woman could ask for. He was my superman and I was his superwoman.”

Dean Phillips ran the Was and Now Foundation, an organization he founded to provide beds for children in underprivileged communities. He had also served with The Stewart Foundation, an Atlanta-based youth nonprofit leadership program.

Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.