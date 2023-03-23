Atlanta man charged with murder in Clayton drug-related shooting, sheriff says

An Atlanta man suspected in a Clayton County shooting that left one person dead and another injured last year has been arrested, officials said.
Holt Rontavius Deon Lanord, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony murder, among other counts, the Clayton sheriff’s office said. Lanord is accused in a shooting that took place April 2, 2022, at a location near College Park.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was the result of a botched drug deal and involved multiple suspects. Investigators believe one of the victims gave $900 worth of marijuana to one of the suspects. When the victim asked for repayment, a group of suspects, including Lanord, found and attacked the victim at a shop, the sheriff’s office said.
That victim was beaten with a gun, then later shot by one of the suspects from a car in the parking lot outside of the shop, the sheriff’s office said. A second victim, who was struck in the face, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Clayton police detectives were able to gather enough evidence to secure a murder warrant for Lanord earlier this week and he was taken into custody less than 24 hours later, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked Wednesday evening into the Clayton jail, where he remains without bond.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC