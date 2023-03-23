BreakingNews
Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
X

Atlanta man charged with murder in Clayton drug-related shooting, sheriff says

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An Atlanta man suspected in a Clayton County shooting that left one person dead and another injured last year has been arrested, officials said.

Holt Rontavius Deon Lanord, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony murder, among other counts, the Clayton sheriff’s office said. Lanord is accused in a shooting that took place April 2, 2022, at a location near College Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was the result of a botched drug deal and involved multiple suspects. Investigators believe one of the victims gave $900 worth of marijuana to one of the suspects. When the victim asked for repayment, a group of suspects, including Lanord, found and attacked the victim at a shop, the sheriff’s office said.

That victim was beaten with a gun, then later shot by one of the suspects from a car in the parking lot outside of the shop, the sheriff’s office said. A second victim, who was struck in the face, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clayton police detectives were able to gather enough evidence to secure a murder warrant for Lanord earlier this week and he was taken into custody less than 24 hours later, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked Wednesday evening into the Clayton jail, where he remains without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute1h ago

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

AJC names new top editor
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start season on injured list
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start season on injured list
4h ago

Credit: AP

Report: Antisemitic incidents up 63% in Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Georgia mother accused of killing toddler, placing body in dumpster denied bond
1h ago
$10K reward offered to find man accused of killing 11-year-old in her bed
2h ago
Former Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention, as crime rose
10h ago
Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top