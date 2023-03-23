Atlanta man charged with murder in Clayton drug-related shooting, sheriff says

Holt Rontavius Deon Lanord, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony murder, among other counts, the Clayton sheriff’s office said. Lanord is accused in a shooting that took place April 2, 2022, at a location near College Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was the result of a botched drug deal and involved multiple suspects. Investigators believe one of the victims gave $900 worth of marijuana to one of the suspects. When the victim asked for repayment, a group of suspects, including Lanord, found and attacked the victim at a shop, the sheriff’s office said.