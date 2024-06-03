Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta city summer school, programs canceled Monday due to water woes

AJC reports from across the city during a major water break leaving residents and businesses in the lurch.
49 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools announced Sunday that summer school and summer programs are off Monday due to the city’s ongoing water system problems.

“Please be advised of operational changes due to the water main breakages impacting the city,” the system said in a statement. “Summer school and summer programs will not be held (Monday) but will reconvene once the boil water advisories have been lifted. At this time, all affected areas remain under a boil water advisory, which will be lifted once the city is provided authorization from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Therefore, we ask for your patience and understanding as we pivot for our students and staff’s safety.

“Additionally, all employees, except for essential facilities staff, should plan to work remotely tomorrow, June 3, 2024.

“Please note the convening of the June Atlanta Board of Education meeting will proceed in person. We assure you that we will take the necessary precautions for your safety. Bottled water will be provided to all participants and attendees.”

