Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with state, community leaders to keep kids safe

“Here at the Boy Scouts, we feel very deeply about the idea that we are willing to do the hard things — whatever we need to do to make our community better and safer,” Josh Kirkham, director of safe scouting, properties and facilities, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whatever we need to do to help kids.”

On Thursday, the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host its 10th annual Youth Protection Seminar at its Cobb County headquarters, located at 1800 Circle 75 Parkway across from Truist Park. Anyone who works with children is invited to attend the seminar, which costs $35 and runs from 8 a.m. until 3:50 p.m. The cost includes lunch.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will deliver opening statements via a videotaped message. Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, and Amy Boney, chief executive officer of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia, will serve as hosts.

Among the presentations planned for the seminar will be a panel comprised of three survivors of child abuse, including former Georgia Tech basketball standout Kenny Anderson, Kirkham said.

Members of law enforcement or those in social services are eligible to receive training hours for attending.

For more information and to register, visit AtlantaBSA.org/YPSeminar.