Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions

According to authorities, Mills did not obtain medical records, conduct physical exams or establish a patient-physician relationship before giving the prescriptions. Some individuals receiving prescriptions never even met Mills. Others were using stolen identities and names of people incarcerated or dead to obtain pills, the office said.

Many of the prescriptions written by Mills were filled by Ogunsusi through his two pharmacies, authorities said. Ogunsusi knew that Mills operated an illegal business, officials said, but he still filled the prescriptions.

Ogunsusi accepted cash payments of about $500 to $900 in exchange for filling the illegal prescriptions, such as Percocet and oxycodone, the office said. Ogunsusi also falsified the pricing information on pharmacy computers to make it appear as if they were being sold for market value.

Officials said Ogunsusi required people to purchase additional non-controlled substances as a condition for filling illegal prescriptions in order to maximize profits.

“Mills and Ogunsusi are now admitted drug dealers who violated the public’s trust by engaging in black-market sales of staggering amounts of dangerous opioid pills,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said.

Three others — Moses Kirigwi, Brittany Tinker and Keandre Bates — also pleaded guilty to conspiring with Mills and Ogunsusi, according to authorities. Criminal charges remain pending against eight other defendants.

Mills, Bates and Kirigwi will be sentenced in February. Sentencing for Ogunsusi and Tinker has not been scheduled.