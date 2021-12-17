Officials: Metro Atlanta doctor, pharmacists charged with operating ‘pill mills’

Pharmacist Moses Kirigwi, 29, of Brookhaven, who dispensed a large number of prescriptions issued by Mills and others that were presented by sponsors, was also charged, according to the release.

Ogunsusi and Kirigwi dispensed prescriptions that were above the appropriate dosages and combinations, prescriptions which were then abused and sold, officials said.

Ogunsusi often charged well above the medication’s market value, in order to disguise the significantly inflated prices, he falsified information on his pharmacy computers, according to the press release. Both Ogunsusi and Kirigwi also required sponsors to purchase additional non-controlled substances to maximize profits, authorities said.

“While in the midst of this country’s prescription opioid epidemic, removing and ultimately eliminating physicians who recklessly overprescribe pharmaceutical pills (particularly prescribed opioids) for non-medical reasons, is an important part of DEA’s mission,” said Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “This pill peddling gynecologist allegedly distributed large quantities of opiate-based pills to scores of drug-seeking patients. He, and his accomplices, will no longer be able to commit such unlawful acts thanks to spirited law enforcement cooperation.”

Mills, Ogunsusi, Kirigwi and eleven others have all been indicted on federal drug charges for their roles in operating “pill mills,” the attorney’s office said. Ogunsusi was also indicted individually on money laundering charges.

The case continues to be investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.