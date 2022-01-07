Hamburger icon
Athens-Clarke County continues crackdown on street gang activity

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is continuing its efforts to target criminal street gang activity, according to a news release.

Since the department began its initiative several weeks ago, police have arrested 19 gang members or known associates, according to the release. The department also has seized drugs, stolen property and 12 firearms, officials said.

Markeith Martin, 19, of Athens, a known gang member, was arrested Thursday on an existing warrant for burglary, according to the release.

At the time of his arrest Thursday, Martin was out on bond for a burglary arrest Dec. 9, police said. This is Martin’s second arrest since the beginning of the initiative, officials said.

Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact the Gang Unit through an anonymous online tip website: https://www.accgov.com/FormCenter/Police-27/Criminal-Gang-ActivityTips-759.

