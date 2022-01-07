Man charged in fatal stabbing at Henry County hotel

A man was arrested Tuesday morning in the fatal stabbing of another man at a Henry County hotel, authorities said.
Stephen J. Quaglietta, 41, is charged with felony murder in the Dec. 29 death of 28-year-old Javari Whack, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.
The stabbing happened inside a hotel room in McDonough, the agency said. Authorities did not say if the two men knew each other. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the McDonough Police Department for more details on the incident.
According to a GoFundMe campaign created to raise funds for funeral expenses, Whack leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.
“My son was loved by family and friends,” Whack’s mother wrote on the page. “Javari was a big support to his mom and family.”
We’re working to learn more about the fatal stabbing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author