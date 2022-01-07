Man charged in fatal stabbing at Henry County hotel

Stephen J. Quaglietta, 41, is charged with felony murder in the Dec. 29 death of 28-year-old Javari Whack, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

The stabbing happened inside a hotel room in McDonough, the agency said. Authorities did not say if the two men knew each other. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the McDonough Police Department for more details on the incident.