Man charged in fatal stabbing at Henry County hotel

Stephen J. Quaglietta is charged with murder in the late December killing of another man in Henry County.
Stephen J. Quaglietta is charged with murder in the late December killing of another man in Henry County.

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man was arrested Tuesday morning in the fatal stabbing of another man at a Henry County hotel, authorities said.

Stephen J. Quaglietta, 41, is charged with felony murder in the Dec. 29 death of 28-year-old Javari Whack, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

The stabbing happened inside a hotel room in McDonough, the agency said. Authorities did not say if the two men knew each other. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the McDonough Police Department for more details on the incident.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created to raise funds for funeral expenses, Whack leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

“My son was loved by family and friends,” Whack’s mother wrote on the page. “Javari was a big support to his mom and family.”

We’re working to learn more about the fatal stabbing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

