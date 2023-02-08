Arrest made in string of South Fulton dating app robberies

Late last month, police said that at least four men were targeted online through popular dating apps, including Grindr, which is used primarily by those in the LGBTQ community. The men were lured to an area along Old National Highway, where they were robbed at gunpoint, authorities said. The robberies happened in a span of about five weeks.

South Fulton police Lt. Jubal Rogers said authorities were able to identify the vehicle used by the suspect and take that person into custody. Several warrants have been obtained, but the suspect’s name and charges were not released.