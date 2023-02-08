Arrest made in string of South Fulton dating app robberies

BreakingNews
APD releasing body cam footage of training center shooting aftermath
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of robberies in South Fulton stemming from dating apps, police said.

Late last month, police said that at least four men were targeted online through popular dating apps, including Grindr, which is used primarily by those in the LGBTQ community. The men were lured to an area along Old National Highway, where they were robbed at gunpoint, authorities said. The robberies happened in a span of about five weeks.

South Fulton police Lt. Jubal Rogers said authorities were able to identify the vehicle used by the suspect and take that person into custody. Several warrants have been obtained, but the suspect’s name and charges were not released.

ExploreSouth Fulton robbery victims lured through popular dating apps, police say

Targeting victims by their sexual orientation is a violation of both federal and state law, Rogers noted.

“Predators lurk online, sadly,” he said. “We want to remind dating app users to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
