South Fulton robbery victims lured through popular dating apps, police say

Police issued a warning to dating app users Monday following a series of robberies in South Fulton.
Over the past five weeks, at least four men were targeted online through popular dating apps, including Grindr, which is used primarily by those in the LGBTQ community, according to South Fulton police. The men were then lured to the Old National Highway area, where they were robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.
“Our detectives are diligently working to identify these suspects responsible for these violent crimes,” said South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers, who noted that targeting victims by their sexual orientation was a violation of both federal and state law.
“Predators lurk online, sadly. We want to remind dating app users to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement,” he added.
Police have not provided a description of the suspect or the names of other dating apps used. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for an arrest and indictment.
