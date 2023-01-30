South Fulton robbery victims lured through popular dating apps, police say

Over the past five weeks, at least four men were targeted online through popular dating apps, including Grindr, which is used primarily by those in the LGBTQ community, according to South Fulton police. The men were then lured to the Old National Highway area, where they were robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

“Our detectives are diligently working to identify these suspects responsible for these violent crimes,” said South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers, who noted that targeting victims by their sexual orientation was a violation of both federal and state law.