Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13

Few details about the deadly shooting have been released. On April 9, officers found Lindsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of McGregor and Colquitt streets, a mostly residential area in the central part of the city.

Lindsey was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment before being transferred to another trauma hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He died the following day, upgrading the case to murder, according to a previous news release.

On Monday, the police department released Gunsby’s name and photo and asked for the public’s help to locate him. They did not say how he was tied to the case, or if he had a prior connection to Lindsey. The boy was in custody by 11:15 p.m.

Following his arrest, Gunsby was expected to be booked into a regional youth detention facility.

Lindsey’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

‌ ‌