Arrest made in fatal Albany State shooting

An Albany teen has been charged in the homecoming weekend shooting at Albany State University that left a metro Atlanta teenager dead and others injured.
The GBI charged Jeremy Marshall, 18, with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, WSB Radio reported. He is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Oct. 19 in a crowded area near a campus concert. Earlier that day, Albany State hosted Morehouse College at the homecoming football game.
De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, who was from Newnan, was killed. He was not an Albany State student, the GBI said. Officials said three other victims suffered gunshot wounds, including a 13-year-old Albany girl, and two girls, ages 16 and 17, who attend a local high school. A 20-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet, while a 19-year-old girl was injured while trying to get away, the GBI said.
Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said after the shooting that homecoming is known for representing the “spirit of the community” and offered condolences to those “traumatized by this tragic act.”
“Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of our campus community,” Albany State Interim President Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II said after the shooting. “Counseling and other resources are available to students during this time. We are encouraging our students to make use of these resources as needed.”
About the Author