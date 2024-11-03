Arrest made in fatal Albany State shooting

An Albany teen has been charged in the homecoming weekend shooting at Albany State University that left a metro Atlanta teenager dead and others injured.

The GBI charged Jeremy Marshall, 18, with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, WSB Radio reported. He is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Oct. 19 in a crowded area near a campus concert. Earlier that day, Albany State hosted Morehouse College at the homecoming football game.