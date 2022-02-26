Police: Body found near Atlanta Beltline

An adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street NE, according to Atlanta police.
Atlanta Police Department officers were flagged down and informed of a person down in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue Northeast early Saturday morning. Officers then found the body in the area, which is near the Atlanta Beltline Eastside trail.
The investigation is active and in its early stages, police said. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
