Armed teen killed by officer in Clayton, police say

An 18-year-old was killed after refusing to follow the commands of Clayton County police officers while running from a vacant home in Rex on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the teenager, who has not been publicly identified, was carrying a weapon when he fled from the vacant house. The suspect did not drop the weapon as he ran towards other officers surrounding the house, and the officer giving the commands shot and killed the 18-year-old, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers responded to the vacant home on Chippewa Drive after getting a call that several people were seen entering the house, police said. Police surrounded the home and gave commands to the suspects to exit the building.