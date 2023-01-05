Armed robber convicted by Cobb jury sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Powder Springs man arrested after an armed robbery more than four years ago was convicted by a Cobb County jury and sentenced this week to a dozen years in prison, officials said.
Romero Lindley, 25, was arrested in June 2018 after he and three other men orchestrated a home break-in near Marietta and held a man at gunpoint while they ransacked his belongings, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said in a news release. When police responded, two of the men waiting in a car outside the home drove away, leaving Lindley and accomplice Marcellis Richardson to flee on foot. Lindley was found hiding in some bushes near the home, Broady said. Both Lindley and Richardson were arrested that day.
According to the DA’s office, Richardson and another co-defendant, Donquail Williams, entered guilty pleas in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Broady did not say if the fourth suspect had been arrested.
Lindley took his case to trial despite the evidence against him, according to the release. At the time of his arrest, officers found a black ski mask near Lindley that investigators later confirmed contained traces of his DNA. A necklace taken from the victim was also found in Lindley’s pocket.
During the trial, a witness told the jury that Lindley “put a gun to (his) forehead and took the necklace right off (his) neck,” Broady said.
At the end of the weeklong trial, Lindley was found guilty on all counts, according to the DA’s office. He received a 20-year sentence, including 12 years to serve in prison, during a hearing Tuesday.
Richardson and Williams are each serving 10-year sentences in separate state prisons.
