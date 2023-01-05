Armed robber convicted by Cobb jury sentenced to 12 years in prison

Romero Lindley, 25, was arrested in June 2018 after he and three other men orchestrated a home break-in near Marietta and held a man at gunpoint while they ransacked his belongings, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said in a news release. When police responded, two of the men waiting in a car outside the home drove away, leaving Lindley and accomplice Marcellis Richardson to flee on foot. Lindley was found hiding in some bushes near the home, Broady said. Both Lindley and Richardson were arrested that day.

According to the DA’s office, Richardson and another co-defendant, Donquail Williams, entered guilty pleas in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Broady did not say if the fourth suspect had been arrested.