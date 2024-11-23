Armed man shot in hand after fleeing police in Gwinnett, officials say

An armed man who fled from Gwinnett County police was shot in the hand Friday evening, officials said.

Officers were in the area of Dawson Boulevard and McDonough Drive conducting a “crime suppression detail” and spotted a man walking through a parking lot shortly before 9 p.m. They tried to speak to him, but police said he ran off. An officer then began to chase the man.

At some point, authorities said the man fell and dropped a handgun. When he tried to pick it up, the officer drew his own gun and gave the man several commands, according to police.