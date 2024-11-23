Crime & Public Safety
Armed man shot in hand after fleeing police in Gwinnett, officials say

The incident happened in the area of Dawson Boulevard and McDonough Drive on Friday evening.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By
1 hour ago

An armed man who fled from Gwinnett County police was shot in the hand Friday evening, officials said.

Officers were in the area of Dawson Boulevard and McDonough Drive conducting a “crime suppression detail” and spotted a man walking through a parking lot shortly before 9 p.m. They tried to speak to him, but police said he ran off. An officer then began to chase the man.

At some point, authorities said the man fell and dropped a handgun. When he tried to pick it up, the officer drew his own gun and gave the man several commands, according to police.

The man is accused of ignoring the officer and picking up the gun anyway. That’s when the officer fired multiple times, striking him at least once in the hand, officials confirmed.

The man continued to run until giving up a short time later and being placed in handcuffs, police added. He was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, and authorities said charges are pending.

The suspect’s name was not provided.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

