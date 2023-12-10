Armed man shot by Fayetteville police after domestic dispute, cops say

Law enforcement found the suspect about a half mile away near the intersection of Beauregard Boulevard and Paces Drive. During an interaction with the man, police said the officer fired their gun and shot him.

“The suspect didn’t fire their weapon. They were armed and had a weapon, but they didn’t discharge it. Our officer discharged their weapon,” Capt. Chad Myers told Channel 2 Action News.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken to an Atlanta hospital to be treated. Police said his condition is unknown at this time.

