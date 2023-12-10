Armed man shot by Fayetteville police after domestic dispute, cops say

Fayetteville police shot an armed man Saturday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.
The GBI has been called to investigate the shooting, which occurred near a residential area in the city. The area was shut down as law enforcement investigated the scene.
Police responded around 4 p.m. to Paces Court after a driver called to report a man and a woman getting into an argument in the backseat of their vehicle. The caller told police that the man ran away from the residential neighborhood wearing a grey jumpsuit and carrying a gun.
Law enforcement found the suspect about a half mile away near the intersection of Beauregard Boulevard and Paces Drive. During an interaction with the man, police said the officer fired their gun and shot him.
“The suspect didn’t fire their weapon. They were armed and had a weapon, but they didn’t discharge it. Our officer discharged their weapon,” Capt. Chad Myers told Channel 2 Action News.
The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken to an Atlanta hospital to be treated. Police said his condition is unknown at this time.
