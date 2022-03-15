Hamburger icon
Armed man arrested after SWAT standoff at Decatur apartments

Officers were first called to the Heritage Reserve apartments in Decatur around 3:30 p.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. Upon arriving, a responding officer saw an armed man chasing a woman across the parking lot. As the officer tried to stop and arrest the man, shots were exchanged.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A domestic violence incident in DeKalb County transformed into an armed standoff Monday afternoon when a man exchanged gunfire with responding officers, police said.

The standoff ended when the man, who was not identified, was taken into custody by the SWAT unit called in by DeKalb police, spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident.

Officers were first called to the Heritage Reserve apartments in Decatur around 3:30 p.m., Wells said. Upon arriving, a responding officer saw an armed man chasing a woman across the parking lot. As the officer tried to stop and arrest the man, shots were exchanged. Police did not say if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Few details were provided about the standoff, but a SWAT unit responded to assist officers at the scene, Wells said. The SWAT team was able to take the man into custody and he was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Wells did not share any further information about the nature of the suspect’s injuries.

No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Featured
