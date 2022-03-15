Armed man arrested after SWAT standoff at Decatur apartments

The standoff ended when the man, who was not identified, was taken into custody by the SWAT unit called in by DeKalb police, spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident.

Officers were first called to the Heritage Reserve apartments in Decatur around 3:30 p.m., Wells said. Upon arriving, a responding officer saw an armed man chasing a woman across the parking lot. As the officer tried to stop and arrest the man, shots were exchanged. Police did not say if anyone was hit by the gunfire.