GBI investigating after double homicide suspect fatally shot by Walton deputy

That is where police found Parrott at a nearby Marathon gas station around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, where he used his truck to damage several other vehicles in the parking lot, according to the GBI. He then got out of his truck and began to damage a vehicle with a hammer.

Parrott got back in his truck and drove to an EZ Stop convenience store on Ga. 81, got out of his truck armed with the hammer and confronted a bystander who was armed with a gun, the GBI said.

A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene and encountered the armed bystander and Parrott. The armed citizen complied with the deputy’s commands to put the gun down, but Parrott, still armed with the hammer, charged at the deputy.

The deputy opened fire on Parrott, fatally striking him.

The incident is the 26th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.