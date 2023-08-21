‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect remains at large 6 days after Norcross shooting

Gwinnett police seek man accused of shooting woman at hotel nearly a week ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

A man suspected of shooting a woman multiple times during a robbery at a Norcross hotel has evaded police for nearly a week and remains at large, authorities said.

Jamel Leslie Cooke, 44, is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection with the shooting last week, Gwinnett County police said. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Baymont by Wyndham in the 5000 block of Oakbrook Parkway around noon Aug. 15.

Responding officers rendered first aid to the woman and she was taken to the hospital, police said, but they did not provide an update on her condition.

Detectives identified Cooke as the suspected shooter but have not been able to locate him, according to police. Investigators released photos and are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

Cooke is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should avoid contact, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

