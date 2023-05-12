X

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect charged with rape sought in Johns Creek

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Police ask anyone who sees the man to call 911

A man charged with multiple violent crimes remains at large hours after he ran from officers responding to a domestic call Friday at an apartment complex in Johns Creek, authorities said.

Javonte Deon Jarrett, 28, ran into the woods near the apartments in the 300 block of Caswyck Trace when officers arrived around 10 a.m., Johns Creek police said. Jarrett is wanted on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The domestic incident involved Jarrett, his two children and a woman, police spokeswoman Debra Coble told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The relationship between Jarrett and the woman was not provided.

Coble said the situation that led to Jarrett’s charges began Thursday and continued until officers arrived.

Police continue to search for Jarrett in an area between Kimball Bridge, State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads. Jarrett is considered armed and dangerous, but has not been spotted since he ran from police Friday morning. The search remains active, Coble confirmed around 7 p.m.

Jarrett is described as 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Jarrett is advised to immediately call 911. Others with information that might help locate him are asked to contact the case detective at moeller@johnscreekga.gov or 678-474-1590.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

