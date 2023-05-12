‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect charged with rape sought in Johns Creek

Police continue to search for Jarrett in an area between Kimball Bridge, State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads. Jarrett is considered armed and dangerous, but has not been spotted since he ran from police Friday morning. The search remains active, Coble confirmed around 7 p.m.

Jarrett is described as 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Jarrett is advised to immediately call 911. Others with information that might help locate him are asked to contact the case detective at moeller@johnscreekga.gov or 678-474-1590.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.