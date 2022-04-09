APD: Man killed in shooting at west Atlanta home

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the Adamsville neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to reports of the shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Argus Circle around 5:30 p.m. and found a man wounded, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.
Homicide detectives were subsequently called to the shooting scene to investigate.
Police did not identify the victim, and there was no suspect information.
The shooting happened less than two miles north of the Fairburn Townhouses, where Atlanta SWAT officers were involved in a standoff with a gunman who barricaded himself in the apartment complex Friday afternoon, according to police.
There were no indications that the two incidents were connected.
