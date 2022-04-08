Cops: SWAT standoff at SW Atlanta apartment ends; gunman taken into custody

A SWAT team responded to an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon after a gunman barricaded himself in one of the buildings.
Atlanta police were sent to the Fairburn Townhouses at 400 Fairburn Road around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.
Initial indications at the scene were that the incident began as a hostage situation involving a woman and a baby, who were both freed. The suspect then ran to the apartment and barricaded himself inside a unit.
According to a police spokesperson, the armed man was taken into custody without incident by 5 p.m. His name was not released and it was not clear if he will face charges.
Police were still surrounding the apartment late Friday afternoon.
