Cops: SWAT standoff at SW Atlanta apartment ends; gunman taken into custody

An Atlanta police officer surveys the situation at the scene of a SWAT standoff at the Fairburn Townhouses on Friday.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 0 minutes ago

A SWAT team responded to an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon after a gunman barricaded himself in one of the buildings.

Atlanta police were sent to the Fairburn Townhouses at 400 Fairburn Road around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Initial indications at the scene were that the incident began as a hostage situation involving a woman and a baby, who were both freed. The suspect then ran to the apartment and barricaded himself inside a unit.

A SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta ended Friday with a suspect in custody.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to a police spokesperson, the armed man was taken into custody without incident by 5 p.m. His name was not released and it was not clear if he will face charges.

Police were still surrounding the apartment late Friday afternoon.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

