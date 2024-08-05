American Red Cross says it’s facing emergency blood shortage

The American Red Cross said Monday it has an emergency shortage of blood, with the supply falling more than 25% this summer.

The Georgia heat keeps many people at home, according to Allison Flexner with the Red Cross. Plus, vacations and other summer fun keeps many busy. The heat also has forced blood drives around the country to alter hours, she said.

The result is now a need for blood donations, especially those with type O.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross, said in a statement. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

With Debby making landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane and potentially threatening South Georgia, the need for blood will continue to rise, the Red Cross said. Those not in the direct path of the storm can do their part now by donating.

“Blood donation centers are very cool, so you’ll get some air conditioning there,” Flexner said.

Additionally, those who give blood, platelets or plasma through August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card as an extra incentive.

Blood drives are scheduled throughout metro Atlanta. Donors can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for an appointment.