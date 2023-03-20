BREAKING: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance

Two people were killed Monday afternoon in an Atlanta crash involving an ambulance, authorities said.
Few details on the wreck were immediately available, but police confirmed it occurred in the 4000 block of Campbellton Road. Investigators remain on scene along with fire and medical personnel.
NewsChopper2 showed two vehicles involved in the crash. An SUV was flipped on its side just off the road in the grass, and an ambulance had damage to its front bumper.
Atlanta police did not say what led to the crash or provide the names of those killed.
Parts of Campbellton Road near Butner Road remain closed as the investigation continues, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
