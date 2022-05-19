Ambulance driver, 2 others indicted in November crash that killed 66-year-old

Another crew member, Emily Sneed, faces an indictment for allegedly lying about having to “completely remove” Thomason from the stretcher restraints after the crash.

Osman Abdallah, the owner of Prime Care EMS — the private company for which McCorvey worked — also was indicted for allegedly failing to assign two medics to the ambulance and then lying to the deputy director of the state Office of EMS and Trauma by saying a second medic was aboard. Sneed was an administrative employee and not a medic, Allen told Channel 2.

Traffic investigators found the ambulance overturned in a ditch after they said it had veered off the road. Thomason was thrown around inside the vehicle as it rolled, investigators determined.

McCorvey and a second person allegedly tried to call a ride-share service to leave the scene as they waited for the Georgia State Patrol to arrive, but they were told to stay by Fairburn police. Once troopers arrived, they performed a field sobriety test on McCorvey before placing him under arrest.

Thomason’s family was inconsolable upon hearing of his death.

“I’m just devastated that he won’t be able to share any of those moments with us. I mean, we were just making Thanksgiving plans and how to include my dad,” his daughter, Traci Thomason, said at the time.

Meanwhile, the family has sued McCorvey, Sneed and Prime Care EMS.

“This is a horrific tragedy that could have easily been prevented,” their attorney, Stephen Fowler, said previously. “Ambulance drivers have the lives of the most vulnerable people in their hands. If we can’t feel safe in an ambulance, where can you feel safe?”