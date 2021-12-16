Family of man killed in ambulance crash files lawsuit against operator, crew

The complaint document also charges Prime Care with negligent hiring, training and supervision practices as well as negligent entrustment — a charge that claims the company allowed McCorvey to work despite knowing he was a reckless driver.

According to the complaint, the Thomason family’s lawsuit will seek punitive damages against Prime Care, McCorvey and Sneed, though it did specify an amount.

“We filed this lawsuit to get answers for the Thomason family and to obtain justice for what happened to their father,” Fowler told the AJC. “The callous indifference shown by the defendants for the life of Wilton Thomason, Jr., has shocked our community and people across the nation. We hope to expose the shortcomings of a system that led to Mr. Thomason being placed into the care of an individual that believed it was acceptable to operate an ambulance while drinking and using drugs.”

McCorvey was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 13, where he remains without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.