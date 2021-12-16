ajc logo
Family of man killed in ambulance crash files lawsuit against operator, crew

Wilton Thomason Jr., a 66-year-old non-emergency patient being transported, died in an ambulance crash Nov. 12 in Fairburn.
Wilton Thomason Jr., a 66-year-old non-emergency patient being transported, died in an ambulance crash Nov. 12 in Fairburn.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The family of a man killed in an ambulance crash in which the driver was charged with DUI has filed a lawsuit against the company that operates the ambulance and its crew.

Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was a non-emergency patient riding unrestrained on a gurney in the rear of an ambulance when it crashed in Fairburn around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Thomason was seriously injured during the crash and died at the scene.

Children of man killed in ambulance wreck devastated at his loss

The driver of the ambulance, 34-year-old Kevin Tirrel McCorvey, of Marietta, was arrested after telling Fairburn police officers he had smoked marijuana, taken Adderall and been drinking prior to the crash, according to an incident report obtained by the AJC. McCorvey has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and multiple traffic offenses, online jail records show.

On Dec. 3, Thomason’s children Terrance and Traci Thomason filed a civil lawsuit against McCorvey, his partner Emily Sneed and the ambulance company, Prime Care EMS LLC, according to their lawyer Stephen Fowler. The complaint filed by the Thomason family claims negligence on the part of Prime Care, McCorvey and Sneed and charges all three defendants with the wrongful death of Wilton Thomason.

The complaint document also charges Prime Care with negligent hiring, training and supervision practices as well as negligent entrustment — a charge that claims the company allowed McCorvey to work despite knowing he was a reckless driver.

According to the complaint, the Thomason family’s lawsuit will seek punitive damages against Prime Care, McCorvey and Sneed, though it did specify an amount.

“We filed this lawsuit to get answers for the Thomason family and to obtain justice for what happened to their father,” Fowler told the AJC. “The callous indifference shown by the defendants for the life of Wilton Thomason, Jr., has shocked our community and people across the nation. We hope to expose the shortcomings of a system that led to Mr. Thomason being placed into the care of an individual that believed it was acceptable to operate an ambulance while drinking and using drugs.”

McCorvey was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 13, where he remains without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

